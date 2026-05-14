TGMC raids 5 illegal clinics in Hyderabad’s Edi Bazaar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) conducted surprise raids on five unauthorised clinics operating in the Old City’s Edi Bazaar area on Tuesday night, May 13, as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal medical practice across the state.

Shaheen Clinic, Dr Raheem Baig Memorial Clinic, Shifa Health Care, KF Clinic, and Masood Waquil Qureshi Clinic, all located in Edi Bazaar, were raided between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

During the inspections, the team found serious irregularities at the facilities, including evidence of medicines being administered and patients being treated by individuals without valid medical qualifications or registration. The clinics were found to be operating in violation of the relevant provisions governing medical practice in the state.

Also Read Two held for carrying drugs worth Rs 2.58 lakh in Hyderabad

The TGMC expressed grave concern over the growing menace of quackery in the city, calling it a direct threat to public health and patient safety. The Council warned that strict legal action will be initiated against all individuals found involved in illegal and unethical medical practice.

This is the latest in a series of enforcement actions taken by the TGMC in recent weeks. The Council had earlier booked 11 quacks during inspections in Nizamabad on May 9 and has been conducting similar drives across the state.

The Council reiterated that such surprise inspections will continue across Telangana and urged the public to seek treatment only from qualified and registered medical practitioners.