Telangana: TGMC raids exposes 3 quacks, fake medicine sale seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) on Sunday, November 17 raided clinics operated by quacks in Kazipet and Hanamkoda districts and seized fake medicines.

The raid was conducted following a complaint from a woman who was hospitalised after receiving treatment from a quack.

TGMC officials identified Bandi Sadanandam who was operating a first-aid center in Deen Dayal Nagar in Hanamkonda along with Mittapalli Sambamoorthy and K Prabhakar who posed as doctors.

Also Read Telangana: 2 left paralysed after injections by quacks in seperate cases

In Kazipet, TGMC officials raided Veena Medicals where they found the sale of Schedule H drugs (medicines containing a very high alcoholic influence) without proper prescriptions.

The officials plan to file a complaint with the Telangana Drug Control Administration (DCA) against the there accused. It also recommended shutting down the medical centers run by quacks.

Speaking to Siasat.com, president of the Warangal Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dr Anwar Miya said, that the quacks operate and prescribe medicines without obtaining a proper medical certificate.

“In one case, a woman who visited them for an abortion suffered severe pain due to the wrong treatment. She was referred to the MGM government in Warangal where doctors discovered a hole in her uterus. They had to remove the uterus to save the woman,” Dr Anwar Miya said.