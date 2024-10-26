TGMC raids quack clinics in Parigi, Vikarabad, Moinabad and Tandur

Hyderabad: Four teams of Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) inspected various clinics in Parigi, Vikarabad, Moinabad and Tandur towns on Saturday, October 26 and filed criminal complaints against 25 quacks, unqualified individuals posing as doctors.

According to the TGMC’s vice-chairman Dr Srinivas, six quacks were identified in Parigi town of Vikarabad district where they were found to be operating without an MBBS certificate. They were educated till intermediate, officials said.

Srinivas said that upon seeing the inspection team, several quacks locked their clinics and fled. None of the clinics followed proper procedures to dispose of biomedical waste being generated.

On inspection, officials found that the quacks operated with 8-10 beds, an in-house pharmacy and scanning centers.

“Inspections revealed that the quacks were prescribing irrational use of antibiotics and IV steroids. This could lead to antibiotic resistance and compromise the immunity,” Srinivas said, adding, “Clinics need to register and obtain permission from the district medical and health office (DMHO).”

Speaking to media, Srinivas said that since January, 300 FIRs against quacks have been filed. “Committes have been formed across the state to stop the menace. In the erstwhile Hyderabad-Rangareddy districts itself around 50 FIRs have been filed,” he disclosed.

Cases have been filed under sections 34 and 54 of the National Medical Council Act. Any form of violation can invite a jail term of one year and a fine of Rs 5 lakh, he said.

Srinivas also said that TGMC was going to recommend the DMHO to seize the clinics of quacks which they have found. “Get treated only through qualified doctors and doctors from AYUSH medical streams,” he urged the people.