TGMDCL launches helpline for sand loading complaints

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TGMDCL) on Thursday, March 6, launched a helpline to register grievances against sand loading in the state.

Citizens can report issues by calling the toll-free number 155242, which is functional 24/7 days a year to accept grievances.

Each grievance is assigned a unique internal tracking number and addressed by the NMDC. If the issue falls under the jurisdiction of another department, it is forwarded to the relevant district or department officials for resolution.

Complaints can be registered related to any TGMDCL operations. “TGMDCL officials review grievances daily and take necessary action based on the nature of the complaint. This number is also available on the TGMDCL-SSMMS website, allowing citizens to easily access and file grievances,” said a press release.