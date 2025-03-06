TGMDCL launches helpline for sand loading complaints

Citizens can report issues by calling the toll-free number 155242, which is functional 24/7 days a year to accept grievances.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th March 2025 6:06 pm IST
TGMDCL launches helpline for sand loading complaints
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TGMDCL) on Thursday, March 6, launched a helpline to register grievances against sand loading in the state.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Citizens can report issues by calling the toll-free number 155242, which is functional 24/7 days a year to accept grievances.

Each grievance is assigned a unique internal tracking number and addressed by the NMDC. If the issue falls under the jurisdiction of another department, it is forwarded to the relevant district or department officials for resolution.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Telangana cracks down on illegal sand transport, collects Rs 14.28L in fines

Complaints can be registered related to any TGMDCL operations. “TGMDCL officials review grievances daily and take necessary action based on the nature of the complaint. This number is also available on the TGMDCL-SSMMS website, allowing citizens to easily access and file grievances,” said a press release.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th March 2025 6:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button