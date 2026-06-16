TGRERA fines Hyderabad construction firm for flouting rules

Hyderabad: Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) imposed a fine of Rs 1.14 crore on Hyderabad-based Myron Homes for flouting rules.

On June 9, the RERA imposed the penalty on Myron Homes for advertising and marketing a commercial project without mandatory registration under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

Illegal promotions

The authority noticed that the firm had promoted a proposed commercial project, Myron Mall, at Bachupally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district without registration, which is required before any sale or marketing activity.

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TGRERA said that even proposed projects cannot be advertised without registration and directed the company to pay Rs 1,14,00,932 within 30 days.

It also barred the firm from advertising, selling or marketing any project without prior approval.