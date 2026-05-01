TGSRTC inspector attacked for questioning ‘zero ticket’ to man

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) ticket inspector was attacked by passengers in Sanagareddy on Friday, May 1, for questioning a conductor for issuing a zero ticket to a male passenger.

The incident occurred in Raikode mandal, where authorities stopped a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Narayankhed. According to the Raikode Police, the incident occurred at 9 am when the inspector, Peddajyoti, was attacked by the bus conductor for questioning him.

Denying allegations that the inspector was asking for a bribe, the police clarified that the conductor took Rs 20 from the passenger to issue the ticket, which is meant for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme of the Telangana government.

A video shared on social media shows passengers abusing the inspector and hitting him with their footwear.

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) ticket inspector was attacked by passengers in Sanagareddy on Friday, May 1, for questioning a conductor for issuing a zero ticket to a male passenger.



The incident occurred in Raikode mandal, where authorities stopped a bus… pic.twitter.com/qXfIHsNSc9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 1, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Raikode Sub-Inspector Venkat Reddy said, “The bus conductor issued a zero ticket to a male passenger for Rs 20. When the ticket inspector inquired about the issue, he was attacked by the conductor.”

The bus conductor has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from their duty under Section 121 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).