TGSRTC inspector attacked for questioning ‘zero ticket’ to man

Denying allegations that the inspector asked for a bribe, the police clarified that the conductor took Rs 20 from the passenger to issue a free ticket meant for women.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2026 2:39 pm IST
Bus conductor attacks ticket inspector in Sangareddy
Bus conductor attacks ticket inspector in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) ticket inspector was attacked by passengers in Sanagareddy on Friday, May 1, for questioning a conductor for issuing a zero ticket to a male passenger.

The incident occurred in Raikode mandal, where authorities stopped a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Narayankhed. According to the Raikode Police, the incident occurred at 9 am when the inspector, Peddajyoti, was attacked by the bus conductor for questioning him.

Denying allegations that the inspector was asking for a bribe, the police clarified that the conductor took Rs 20 from the passenger to issue the ticket, which is meant for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme of the Telangana government.

Subhan Bakery

A video shared on social media shows passengers abusing the inspector and hitting him with their footwear.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Raikode Sub-Inspector Venkat Reddy said, “The bus conductor issued a zero ticket to a male passenger for Rs 20. When the ticket inspector inquired about the issue, he was attacked by the conductor.”

The bus conductor has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from their duty under Section 121 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2026 2:39 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button