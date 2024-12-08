TGSRTC resumes bus services on Teegalkunta-Charminar route in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) authorities resumed bus services on the Teegalkunta to Charminar route in Old City on Sunday, December 8.

AIl India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen Bahadurpura MLA Mohd Mubeen flagged off the bus service at Teegalkunta along with RTC officials.

On The Successful Representation Of @aimim_national President Barrister @asadowaisi Sahab And Floor Leader @akbarowaisii Sahab Bus Service From Charminar To Teegalkunta And Teegalkunta To Secunderabad Has Been Restored. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YH5tcY8jpe — Mohammed Mubeen – MLA (@MohdMubeen58) December 8, 2024

A bus service plying between Secunderabad and Teegalkunta was also introduced for the convenience of the local residents.

Three years ago, students faced difficulties in travelling free because the RTC service was withdrawn on the route. At that time, the RTC cited narrow roads and low occupancy as reasons for discontinuing the bus services.

The AIMIM MLA Mubeen submitted a representation on behalf of the public with the RTC authorities who examined the feasibility of reintroducing the bus service on that route.

Siasat.com, on numerous instances, had highlighted the problems of local people after the bus services were discontinued.