TGSRTC ticket price hike: BRS leaders protest at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) along with other leaders held a protest at the Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 9.

The protest was held against the Telangana Road Transport Corporation’s increase in ticket fares. BRS leaders, including T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indira Reddy and T Padma Rao, along with party supporters, travelled by RTC buses from the Rethifile bus stop and the Mehdipatnam bus stop to Bus Bhavan today, demanding immediate rollback of increased RTC bus fares.

Only former Telangana minister were allowed to visit the bus Bhavan to submit the representation to the TGSRTC managing director. Other BRS leaders were stopped by the police at RTC X roads.

Videos shared on social media showed the police containing the BRS cadre amid the protest. The party’s social media convener Manne Krishank was detained by the police.

Earlier on Thursday, KTR and Harish Rao were placed under house arrest after the party had planned to visit the TGSRTC MD to handover a representation demanding the rollback of the fee hike.