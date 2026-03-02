Thalapathy Vijay’s first message after wife files for divorce

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay has been hittong headlines ever since his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu district court. In her petition, she accused Vijay of infidelity and of having an alleged relationship with a female co-star, though no name has been mentioned in the court documents.

While speculation around the couple’s separation continues to dominate social media, Vijay has remained silent on the allegations. Days after the petition came to light, the actor addressed the public for the first time, not about his personal life, but to encourage students appearing for their Class 12 board examinations.

Thalapathy Vijay’s social media post

On Monday, March 2, Vijay took to X to share a message in Tamil for students in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He wished them well and urged them to face their exams without fear or anxiety, adding that success and a bright future awaited them.

His post, written in Tamil, read, “Heartfelt greetings to my dear younger brothers and sisters who are writing the 12th standard public exam in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.”

“You all, who are set to create a prosperous society tomorrow, face this exam without anxiety, without fear, and with courage. Advance wishes to excel in higher education as well! Only good will happen! Victory is certain!”

தமிழ்நாடு மற்றும் புதுச்சேரியில் 12ஆம் வகுப்புப் பொதுத் தேர்வு எழுதும் என் அன்புத் தம்பிகளுக்கும் தங்கைகளுக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள்.



நாளைய வளமான சமுதாயத்தை உருவாக்க உள்ள நீங்கள் அனைவரும் இந்தத் தேர்வினைப் பதற்றமின்றி, அச்சமின்றி, துணிவுடன் எதிர்கொள்ளுங்கள். உயர்கல்வியில் சிறந்து… — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) March 2, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha’s marriage

Vijay married Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil who resides in the UK, in 1998. The couple has two children son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. While Vijay’s film career soared over the years, Sangeetha largely stayed away from the limelight and maintained a low public profile.

Sangeetha’s divorce petition

According to the petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay had been involved in an extramarital relationship since 2021, which caused her emotional distress and a breakdown of marital trust. However, the identity of the actress mentioned in the complaint has not been disclosed.

Vijay and Trisha

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with speculation linking Vijay to Trisha Krishnan, with whom he has worked in several films, beginning with Ghilli. Fans have pointed to Trisha’s recent social media posts featuring heart and infinity emojis while referring to Vijay and the re-release of Ghilli, further fuelling rumours.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has issued any statement regarding the claims.