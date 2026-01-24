Mumbai: All eyes are on the upcoming Indian reality show The 50, hosted by Farah Khan, which is set to premiere on February 1. Even before its grand launch, the makers have managed to keep audiences hooked with the gradual reveal of the contestant lineup.

The show will feature 50 celebrities from the worlds of social media, YouTube and television. While most of the names have already been revealed, only five or six contestants are yet to be announced.

What has excited viewers the most is the strong presence of former Bigg Boss contestants in the lineup. Nearly half of the participants are popular faces from Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss, many of whom made headlines during their respective seasons.

The 50 confirmed contestants: Bigg Boss stars in list

From Archana Gautam to Urvashi Dholakia, here is a look at the Bigg Boss stars who are set to set the screens and the game on fire in The 50:

Divya Agarwal – Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 (Winner) Monalisa – Bigg Boss 10 (2016) Archana Gautam – Bigg Boss 16 (2022) Shiv Thakare – Bigg Boss 16 (Runner-up) Neelam Giri – Bigg Boss 19 (2025) Chahat Pandey – Bigg Boss 18 (2024) Digvijay Rathee – Bigg Boss 18 (2024) Shrutika Arjun – Bigg Boss 18 (2024) Lovekesh Kataria – Team Elvish Yadav Prince Narula – Reality show contestant Rajat Dalal – Bigg Boss 18 (2024) Urvashi Dholakia – Bigg Boss 6 (Winner) Yuvika Chaudhary – Bigg Boss 9: Double Trouble (2015) Nehal Chudasma – Bigg Boss 19 (2025) Khanzadi – Bigg Boss 17 (2023) Arbaaz Shaikh – Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Nikki Tamboli – Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Jahnavi Killekar – Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Manisha Rani – Bigg Boss OTT 2 Bebika Dhurve – Bigg Boss OTT 2

The 50 will stream live on JioHotstar at 9 pm and will air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.