The Weeknd just made a huge statement on Michael Jackson

Hyderabad: As streaming records continue to fall and global music stars reach new heights, comparisons between today’s biggest artists and past legends have become common. Recently, singer The Weeknd found himself at the centre of one such debate when fans began comparing his success to that of the late Michael Jackson.

However, The Weeknd quickly put an end to the discussion with a statement that has gone viral online.

“Never ever compare me to the GOAT Michael Jackson. Spotify numbers don’t mean you’ve reached Michael Jackson’s level in his prime. Nobody alive is touching that man, not even me,” he said.

Paying Tribute to a Legend

The comment surprised many fans, especially as The Weeknd continues to dominate streaming platforms worldwide. Despite his record-breaking numbers and massive fan following, the singer believes Michael Jackson’s influence remains unmatched.

Over the years, The Weeknd has openly spoken about his admiration for the King of Pop, calling him one of his greatest inspirations. He has often said that he would rather be known as the first The Weeknd than be viewed as Michael Jackson’s successor.

More Than Charts and Streams

The singer’s remarks have sparked conversations across social media about how greatness should be measured. While streaming numbers, chart positions and monthly listeners are important, many fans agree that cultural impact cannot be measured by statistics alone.

Michael Jackson’s influence extended beyond music. His performances, fashion, dance moves and global appeal transformed pop culture and continue to inspire artists decades after his peak.

A Debate That Lives On

The Weeknd’s humble response has earned praise from fans worldwide. While he remains one of the most successful artists of his generation, he believes some legacies stand above comparison. For many music lovers, Michael Jackson remains the gold standard of global stardom.