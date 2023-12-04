These Hyderabad constituencies record over 1000 NOTA votes

Among the constituencies represented by the AIMIM, the highest NOTA count was registered in the Chandrayangutta.

Published: 4th December 2023
Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)

Hyderabad: Some constituencies in Hyderabad have recorded over a thousand ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) votes.

The highest number of NOTA votes was observed in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, currently represented by Padma Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Among the constituencies represented by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the highest NOTA count was registered in the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency, represented by Akbaruddin Owaisi.

NOTA count in assembly constituencies in Hyderabad

Among the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district, the highest NOTA count was recorded in Secunderabad, while the least was observed in Nampally, currently represented by Mohammed Majid Hussain of AIMIM.

Here is the list of constituencies, winning candidates, and NOTA counts.

Assembly constituencyNOTA votesCandidates won (Party)
Bahadurpura1279Mohammed Mubeen (AIMIM)
Chandrayanagutta1460Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM)
Charminar837Mir Zulfeqar Ali (AIMIM)
Goshamahal626T.Raja Singh (BJP)
Karwan896Kausar Mohiuddin (AIMIM)
Malakpet881Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (AIMIM)
Yakutpura704Jaffar Hussain (AIMIM)
Amberpet1317Kaleru Venkatesh (BRS)
Jubilee Hills1374Maganti Gopinath (BRS)
Khairatabad1194Danam Nagender (BRS)
Musheerabad1332Muta Gopal (BRS)
Nampally544Mohammed Majid Hussain (AIMIM)
Sanathnagar1040Talasani Srinivas Yadav (BRS)
Secunderabad1518Padma Rao T (BRS)
Secunderabad Contonment1220Lasya Nanditha Sayanna (BRS)
Source: ECI

What is NOTA?

NOTA, first introduced in 2009, found a place in assembly elections in 2013 and later gained popularity. In some instances, NOTA secured more votes than the victory margin, showcasing its increasing popularity.

In the 2023 Telangana polls, several constituencies in Hyderabad and other districts witnessed more than 1000 NOTA votes.

