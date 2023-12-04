These Hyderabad constituencies record over 1000 NOTA votes

Hyderabad: Some constituencies in Hyderabad have recorded over a thousand ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) votes.

The highest number of NOTA votes was observed in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, currently represented by Padma Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Among the constituencies represented by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the highest NOTA count was registered in the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency, represented by Akbaruddin Owaisi.

NOTA count in assembly constituencies in Hyderabad

Among the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district, the highest NOTA count was recorded in Secunderabad, while the least was observed in Nampally, currently represented by Mohammed Majid Hussain of AIMIM.

Here is the list of constituencies, winning candidates, and NOTA counts.

Assembly constituency NOTA votes Candidates won (Party) Bahadurpura 1279 Mohammed Mubeen (AIMIM) Chandrayanagutta 1460 Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM) Charminar 837 Mir Zulfeqar Ali (AIMIM) Goshamahal 626 T.Raja Singh (BJP) Karwan 896 Kausar Mohiuddin (AIMIM) Malakpet 881 Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (AIMIM) Yakutpura 704 Jaffar Hussain (AIMIM) Amberpet 1317 Kaleru Venkatesh (BRS) Jubilee Hills 1374 Maganti Gopinath (BRS) Khairatabad 1194 Danam Nagender (BRS) Musheerabad 1332 Muta Gopal (BRS) Nampally 544 Mohammed Majid Hussain (AIMIM) Sanathnagar 1040 Talasani Srinivas Yadav (BRS) Secunderabad 1518 Padma Rao T (BRS) Secunderabad Contonment 1220 Lasya Nanditha Sayanna (BRS) Source: ECI

What is NOTA?

NOTA, first introduced in 2009, found a place in assembly elections in 2013 and later gained popularity. In some instances, NOTA secured more votes than the victory margin, showcasing its increasing popularity.

In the 2023 Telangana polls, several constituencies in Hyderabad and other districts witnessed more than 1000 NOTA votes.