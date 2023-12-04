These Hyderabad constituencies record over 1000 NOTA votes

Hyderabad: Some constituencies in Hyderabad have recorded over a thousand ‘None of the Above’ (NOTA) votes.
The highest number of NOTA votes was observed in the Secunderabad Assembly constituency, currently represented by Padma Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Among the constituencies represented by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the highest NOTA count was registered in the Chandrayangutta assembly constituency, represented by Akbaruddin Owaisi.
NOTA count in assembly constituencies in Hyderabad
Among the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district, the highest NOTA count was recorded in Secunderabad, while the least was observed in Nampally, currently represented by Mohammed Majid Hussain of AIMIM.
Here is the list of constituencies, winning candidates, and NOTA counts.
|Assembly constituency
|NOTA votes
|Candidates won (Party)
|Bahadurpura
|1279
|Mohammed Mubeen (AIMIM)
|Chandrayanagutta
|1460
|Akbaruddin Owaisi (AIMIM)
|Charminar
|837
|Mir Zulfeqar Ali (AIMIM)
|Goshamahal
|626
|T.Raja Singh (BJP)
|Karwan
|896
|Kausar Mohiuddin (AIMIM)
|Malakpet
|881
|Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (AIMIM)
|Yakutpura
|704
|Jaffar Hussain (AIMIM)
|Amberpet
|1317
|Kaleru Venkatesh (BRS)
|Jubilee Hills
|1374
|Maganti Gopinath (BRS)
|Khairatabad
|1194
|Danam Nagender (BRS)
|Musheerabad
|1332
|Muta Gopal (BRS)
|Nampally
|544
|Mohammed Majid Hussain (AIMIM)
|Sanathnagar
|1040
|Talasani Srinivas Yadav (BRS)
|Secunderabad
|1518
|Padma Rao T (BRS)
|Secunderabad Contonment
|1220
|Lasya Nanditha Sayanna (BRS)
What is NOTA?
NOTA, first introduced in 2009, found a place in assembly elections in 2013 and later gained popularity. In some instances, NOTA secured more votes than the victory margin, showcasing its increasing popularity.
In the 2023 Telangana polls, several constituencies in Hyderabad and other districts witnessed more than 1000 NOTA votes.