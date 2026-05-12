Thieves pose as vegetable sellers to target locked homes in Karnataka

theftBelagavi: An interstate gang accused of carrying out house burglaries under the cover of selling vegetables has been busted by Belagavi Police. The accused allegedly surveyed residential neighbourhoods during the daytime and later returned at night to commit thefts in locked houses.

Police investigations revealed that the gang consisted of members from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. After stealing gold ornaments and valuables, the accused reportedly sold the loot and used the proceeds for luxury trips and gambling activities in Goa.

The modus operandi adopted by the gang had created panic among residents in several localities of Belagavi. Disguised as roadside vegetable vendors, the accused would move through streets and identify homes that appeared vacant or locked. Once the targets were confirmed, they would strike during late-night hours by breaking open doors and locks.

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Separate complaints regarding house thefts had been lodged at the APMC and Shahapur police stations. Taking the cases seriously, Belagavi police constituted dedicated investigation teams to trace the culprits.

In connection with the APMC police station case, three accused from Maharashtra — Devendra Waghmore, Sachin Gowli and Kapil Jadhav — were arrested. Police seized gold jewellery, silver articles, motorcycles and mobile phones collectively valued at over Rs 4.71 lakh.

In another significant development, Shahapur police arrested Mintu Vishwas, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who is believed to be the mastermind of a separate burglary racket. Police recovered approximately 290 grams of stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 44.86 lakh along with a motorcycle from his possession.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered that the accused were allegedly linked to burglary cases not only in Belagavi but also in several districts and neighbouring states. The gangs were reportedly on the radar of police departments in Shivamogga, Kalaburagi, Goa, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Investigators said the gang members frequently travelled to Goa after disposing of stolen valuables, where they allegedly spent money in casinos and entertainment centres.

Following the arrests, police have intensified surveillance across vulnerable residential areas. Authorities have also advised citizens to alert local police stations before travelling out of town so that regular monitoring and patrolling can be arranged around locked houses.

Police officials stated that increased public cooperation and timely information could help prevent similar theft incidents in the future.