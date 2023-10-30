Thieves steal $100K worth of items from Apple store in US: Report

San Francisco: About $100,000 worth (nearly Rs 83,25,000) of Apple products were stolen by thieves in the US from the Apple Store last week, media report said.

On October 24 morning, five suspects entered the Apple Store located on Burlingame Avenue, California and stole several undisclosed Apple items, reports Kron4.

As per the Burlingame Police Department, the five suspects fled in a grey BMW X5 SUV with no license plate after stealing the products.

During the event, no employees or security personnel were injured.

While authorities eventually located the BMW, they were unable to stop it, and the suspects are still at large, the report said.

Last month, a number of masked people barged into an Apple store in US’s Philadelphia, and fled with the latest products, including iPhone 15 devices, iPads, and others.

Videos of the incident, which went viral, showed police officers attempting to apprehend looters dressed in Halloween masks as they ransacked the stores.

According to the Daily Mail, the Apple Store was attacked around 8 p.m. on September 26, and police chased looters while recovering dropped iPhones and a “pile of iPads” at one location.

The masked looters, which were over a hundred in number, also attacked other stores before the police showed up.