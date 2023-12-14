THIS actor wants to marry Himanshi Khurana now

Mumbai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s break-up has sent shockwaves among their fans as they were considered ‘best couple’ of TV world. The break-up of the duo has became a hot topic on social media and netizens are discussing them across social media platforms.

The couple who met on Bigg Boss were dating each other for several years and shockingly, announced their separation citing religious differences. Netizens are targettting Asim Riaz and a section of users are blaming him for asking Himanshi to convert her religion.

Amid all this fuss, controversial actor Faizan Ansari has stated that he is ready to marry Himanshi. Yes, Faizan while talking to the paps outside the ariport in Mumbai recently said that he is ready to marry Himanshi and blamed Asim Riaz for leaving her.

Faizan Anasri said that Asim Riaz is a fake person and has cheated Himanshi Khurana. He said that he is aware of Himanshi’s situation rightnow and has even brought ‘mangalsutra’ ( auspicious thread). He said if Asim does not tie knot with Himanshi, he is ready then.

As Faizan Ansari has made a controversial statement, fans are waiting for Himanshi and Asim’s reaction. The video clip of Faizan is going viral on social media platforms.

While announcing her break-up, Himanshi took to social media and wrote, ”YES, we are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions, we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs.”

In another social media post, Himanshi wrote, “When we tried…But we could not find a solution for our life…You still love each other but luck is not supporting happily ever after…No hate only love…That’s called mature decision.”

After Himanshi, Asim Riaz also announced break-up on X ( formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy.”