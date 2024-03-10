THIS Hindi actor charged 4 crore per minute in Telugu film

Mumbai: The Indian film industry has been witnessing a massive change by the popularity of South Indian movies. Now, lots of Bollywood stars are willing to work with filmmakers and producers from the South. It all started in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning – which was a global smash hit.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra are some of the Bollywood actors who have starred in films from South India.

The crossover projects have allowed actors to expand their fanbase while also giving viewers the chance to see top talent from the Indian film industry unite.

However, there is a Bollywood actor who demanded a fee of over Rs 4 crore per minute to star in a South Indian movie. Any guesses?

Ajay Devgn’s Staggering Salary In South

According to reports, Ajay Devgn is the one Bollywood star who charged an eye-popping Rs. 35 crore for his 8-minute appearance in another global hit from south “RRR.” Yes, you read that right! That’s approximately Rs. 4.35 crore per minute of screen time.

Ajay Devgn in RRR movie.

The Blockbuster: RRR

The movie that caused the financial frenzy is none other than “RRR” by S. S. Rajamouli. This film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, became a worldwide sensation after winning an Oscar. It wasn’t just people who speak Telugu eagerly anticipating its release – Bollywood buffs were also excited to see Ajay Devgn act opposite these South Indian superstars!

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is currently working on multiple projects including Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, and Maidaan, a biographical sports drama. His new movie Shaitaan wherein he shares screen space with R Madhavan, was released yesterday. He will also be seen opposite Vaani Kapoor in Raid 2.