This Pakistani is the youngest climber to summit 12 peaks over 8K meters

Islamabad: Record-breaking Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, has etched his name in the annals of climbing history by becoming the youngest person to summit 12 peaks above 8000 meters.

21-year-old Shehroze Kashif on Wednesday successfully summited Nepal’s Mt Dhaulagiri (8167 meters), the seventh highest mountain in the world, making him the youngest climber ever to summit 12 out of 14 of the world’s mountains.

Congratulations 🇵🇰Shehroze has summitted 7th highest mountain Dhaulagiri 8167m around 12:45 Nepal time today. It was his 12th out of 14x8000m peak, making him the youngest climber to summit 12×8000 peaks at the age of 21. pic.twitter.com/e5ySEFavZL — Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) May 17, 2023

“I aim to promote the sport of mountain climbing by generating opportunities for the youth to fulfil their dreams and passion in the same field,” Shehroze told The Express Tribune.

More about Shehroze Kashif

Kashif, who hails from Lahore, started his climbing journey at the age of 11 when he climbed peaks ranging from 3000 to 4000 metres.

As per media reports, at the age of 17, he climbed 8047 meters from Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, which earned him the title “The Broad Boy”. He was a 19-year-old when he became the youngest Pakistani to climb Everest – the highest peak in the world.

He has also climbed Nanga Parbat (8126 meters), Mount Lhotse (8516 meters), Manaslu (8163 meters), Broad Peak (8047 meters), Mount Annapurna (8091 meters), Gasherbrum-2 (8035 meters) and Kanchenjunga (8586 meters).

In 2021, Shehroze Kashif achieved the Guinness World Record title for the world’s youngest person to climb the world’s top two tallest mountains in the same year within three months.

He also holds the record as the youngest person to climb K2 – the second-highest mountain in the world.