Thousands including neo-Nazis ‘March of Australia’ anti-immigration rallies

Thousands of people attended massive anti-immigration rallies in Australia on on Sunday, August 31. The rallies, called “March for Australia”, are essentially anti-immigrant and also saw the participation of neo-Nazis, many of whom the protesters had no issue with it. Many see this as a movement that is racist in nature.

The Australian government has condemned the ‘March for Australia’ rallies for allegedly having links with the far-right and “spreading hate”. Rallies were conducted in cities including Sydney, and Melbourne.

According to BBC, clashes were reported at some places where there were counter protests against the march. The anti immigration rallies gained support from politicians including ne Nation senator Pauline Hanson and federal MP Bob Katter.

The country down under has seen a rise anti immigration rallies recently. Earlier this year, the government made the Nazi Salute punishable with a mandatory jail term. At least 8,000 people gathered at the Sydney rally, according to broadcaster ABC. Police said several officers were deployed across the city but saw “no significant incidents”.

Videos shared on social media showed the marchers being thrashed by security personnel.

In Melbourne, clashes were reported between anti-immigration and pro-Palestine protesters. In Adelaide, police estimated that 15,000 people were present at both a rally and counter-demonstration, and said that crowds were “generally well-behaved”, according to local media.

The March for Australia rallies were backed by several opposition leaders, neo-Nazi figures, and some anti-lockdown campaigners who gained prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The March for Australia website says, “Australia’s unity and shared values have been eroded by policies and movements that divide us”, adding that “mass migration has torn at the bonds that held our communities together.

Those who are part of the campaign say that they are concerned about culture, wages, traffic, housing and water supply, environmental destruction, infrastructure, hospitals, crime and loss of community.

Earlier this week, the government said it stood against the rallies, warning “there is no place for any type of hate in Australia”.

Home affairs minister, Tony Burke, said: “There is no place in our country for people who seek to divide and undermine our social cohesion.

