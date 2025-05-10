Three arrested for possessing 3 kg deer meat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested on Saturday, May 10, for illegally possessing 3 kg of deer meat.

The accused were identified as Hassan Bakran, 50, a resident of Tolichowki; Hamid Bin Haqani,53, a native of Nizamabad; Shaik Abdul Rahman Badahayya Al Amoodi, 54, a resident of Mehdipatnam.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that Hassan purchased the meat from Hamid and shared a portion of it with Rahman.

Hamid further revealed that he purchased the meat from a person identified as Rizwan, a native of Maharashtra.

Based on a tip-off, the Commissioners Task Force, West Zone, arrested the three accused. Apart from deer meat, five mobile phones were also seized from the accused.

The seized meat was handed over to officials from the forest department.