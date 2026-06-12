Three die after fire breaks out in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area

New Delhi: At least three people died after a massive fire broke out in a building in Delhi’s Tughlakabad area in the early hours of Friday, June 12.

The fire was reported at 2:24 a.m. in a five-storey residential building located in Tughlakabad Extension, Govindpuri, Delhi.

Local police immediately rushed to the spot and were soon joined by the SHO, ACP, Additional DCPs, and the DCP of the South East district. Rescue operations for the trapped residents were initiated without delay. Four fire tenders and CATS ambulances also joined the operation shortly thereafter.

In a coordinated rescue effort, eight residents trapped by heavy smoke were evacuated and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital and the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi: A fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Tughlakabad Extension during the early hours of the day. The blaze reportedly started in the ground-floor parking area, where 7–8 motorcycles and scooters caught fire, before spreading through the building. The fire department… pic.twitter.com/rHgTcXvG8T — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

Three casualties have been confirmed, including a 22-year-old man and two women, while two other victims remain in critical condition.

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Initial inquiries suggest that an electrical short circuit on the ground floor may have triggered the fire. The blaze quickly spread and engulfed seven parked two-wheelers, including an electric scooter that was being charged at the time. However, officials said the actual cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed inquiry and investigation.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena said that the building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors and is located in a narrow street, which posed significant challenges for rescue and firefighting operations.

In response to the emergency, the department dispatched three water tenders, two water bowsers, one breathing support unit, and one Quick Response Vehicle. An additional water tender and light fire unit were later sent to the spot following several distress calls.

An eyewitness told IANS, “The fire broke out at around 2:10 a.m. We came to know about it at around 2:20 a.m., by which time it had spread significantly. I used my daughter’s phone to call the fire brigade. As I came downstairs while making the call, I saw that the fire had intensified. After that, the fire brigade arrived and brought the situation under control.”

Further inquiry is underway.