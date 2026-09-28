Three held for drug peddler’s murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Monday, September 28, arrested three people for murdering a drug peddler in Upperpally recently.

The accused were identified as Mohammed Iliyas, 28, Mohammed Shoaib, 22, and Shaik Sultan, 23. On September 24, they allegedly stabbed Waseem, aka Mohammed Naseeruddin, to death near pillar number 185, Upperpally, on suspicion that he was leaking information about drugs to the Rajendranagar police.

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According to the police, a person who tried to intervene was also injured in the attack and died while undergoing treatment.

During the investigation, police seized a knife, a metal knuckle, a two-wheeler, a mobile phone, and blood-stained clothing allegedly connected with the offence.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly conspired to commit the offence due to past disputes. The accused were arrested under Sections 103(1) for murder, 61 for criminal conspiracy and 3(5) for common intention and are being produced before the court for judicial remand. Further investigation is in progress.