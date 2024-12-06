Three held for theft at SBI in Telangana; 2.52 kg gold recovered

Hyderabad: The Warangal police nabbed three members of an interstate gang who broke into the State Bank of India (SBI) Raiparthy branch last month and decamped with 19 kilograms of gold.

The police recovered 2.520 kilograms of gold and Rs 10,000 cash from the three burglars while their four associates were absconding.

Warangal, commissioner of police, Warangal, Amber Kishore Jah said the seven-member gang on November 18, entered the bank after cutting the window grills using a gas cutter. The burglars disconnected the power cables to the surveillance cameras and the power supply.

The gang members broke the lockers and took away 19 kilograms of gold before escaping. The bank officials noticed the burglary the next morning and filed a complaint with the police.

Special teams of the police nabbed three members of the gang and recovered 2.52 kilogram of gold ornaments. Hunt for the remaining persons is underway.