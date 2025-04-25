From hope to jackpot: Three Indian expats win Rs 34L each in Big Ticket draw

In a stroke of luck, five expatriates — including three Indian nationals — have each won an impressive 150,000 Dirham (Rs 34,87,570) each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly electronic draw.

The winners— Packeer Ahamed Maraikhan, Joji Isac, Devadutt Vasudevan, Minhaz Chowdhury, and Rabiul Hassan — earned their prizes by purchasing two tickets in a single transaction in the Big Win contest, which is part of the Big Ticket Draw Series 274.

Packeer Ahamed Maraikhan — India

Maraikhan, a 38-year-old from India, has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 18 years. Working in plant operations, he has been buying tickets with a friend for the past four to five years.

He was thrilled to learn about his win and plans to use the prize money to support his family.

Joji Isac — India

Isac, a 43-year-old engineer from Kerala, India, has been living in Dubai since 2007 and has been participating in the draw since 2010 with a group of friends.

When he received the winning call, he joyfully said, “Oh, fantastic, over the moon! A win is always a win.”

Devadutt Vasudevan — India

Vasudevan, also from India, bought his lucky ticket online — number 274-390002 — and was ecstatic to learn he had won.

Minhaz Chowdhury — Bangladesh

Chowdhury, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national, has been residing in Oman for over 15 years. Employed by a labour supply company, he has been trying his luck with Big Ticket for four years.

When he received the winning call, he initially thought he had bagged the Grand Prize. “I only believed it when I got the email confirmation. Even though it wasn’t the big one, it’s still my first step towards a big win!”

He plans to build a new home and contribute to charity.

Rabiul Hassan — Bangladesh

Hassan, a 29-year-old driver from Chittagong, Bangladesh, has been living in Qatar for nearly eight years. He discovered Big Ticket via Facebook and started purchasing tickets with four friends around three years ago.

“Of course, I can’t explain – it was so exciting I could jump!” he said.

With his winnings, he hopes to take a long-overdue family vacation and help those in need.

Big Ticket April promotions

During April, Big Ticket is offering a grand prize of Dh 25 million, alongside weekly cash prizes, luxury car giveaways, and the Big Win Contest. A special offer is currently available: buy two tickets and get two free.

Tickets are available online at the official Big Ticket website or in person at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.