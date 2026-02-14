Three Indians win Rs 12 lakh each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Abu Dhabi: Three Indian nationals have won Dirham 50,000 (Rs 12.3 lakh) each in the latest weekly electronic draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, marking a life-changing moment for the winners.

Joykutty Mathew, Ashraf Kassimkunju and Charan Jit Satpal secured their prizes in the 284th draw after their ticket numbers were selected during the live event.

Mathew, a 72-year-old retired engineer from Kerala, received the news while visiting his daughter and son-in-law in Abu Dhabi. He had spent more than 25 years working in Dubai before retirement and had regularly participated in the Big Ticket raffle. His winning ticket number was 036181.

Speaking about his win, Mathew said he had missed the initial call because of his international number. He later learned about his success and described the moment as one of happiness and gratitude.

He said he plans to use part of the prize money for personal needs and donate a portion to charity, adding that he wishes to support people in need.

Ashraf Kassimkunju, who bought his ticket at a physical counter, was unable to answer the call on the same day. He later expressed his joy after being informed about his winning ticket, numbered 135555.

Another winner, Charan Jit Satpal, also purchased his entry in-store. He missed the winning call on February 9 but later shared his excitement after learning about his success. His ticket number was 009181.

More chances to win in February

Big Ticket’s February campaign offers a grand prize of Dh 15 million, which will be drawn live on March 3. In addition, five consolation prizes of Dh 100,000 each will be awarded.

The organisers will also conduct three more weekly electronic draws this month, with four winners in each draw set to receive Dh50,000.

Tickets can be purchased online through the official website or at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.