Three officals suspended over water contamination deaths in Narayankhed

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has suspended three officials after two individuals died reportedly from consuming contaminated water in Sanjeevraopet of Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district.

The suspended officials include the assistant executive engineer for the Narayankhed grid of Mission Bhagiratha D Ravi Kumar, Intra AEE B Srikanth and the village secretary of Sanjeevanraopet Naga Laxmi.

Following the incident, Mission Bhagiratha Superintendent Engineer (SE) Raghuveer stated that the government had taken the incident seriously and ordered a comprehensive inquiry. After the investigation, a report will be submitted to district collector Valluru Kranthi.

According to reports, the water supply has not yet been restored, and for the past three days, drinking water has been provided through tankers.

According to sources from Siasat.com, the motors of two borewells in the village were malfunctioning, forcing residents to rely on water from an open well for drinking on Saturday, October 12. Following this, many villagers experienced vomiting and diarrhoea.

Also Read KTR slams Congress over deaths due to water contamination in Narayankhed

Later two individuals Boda Mahesh, 24, and Baikadi Sayamma, 87, died allegedly due to consuming contaminated water whereas district medical and health officers are currently investigating the matter to know the exact cause of death.

In response to the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samith (BRS) working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the Congress government, stating that Revanth Reddy is failing to manage the purification of Krishna and Godavari river water for state-wide distribution.

KTR called on the state government to support the families of the deceased, provide adequate assistance to those receiving treatment, and take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future across Telangana.