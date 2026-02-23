Rains, thunderstorms to hit Hyderabad in next two hours

Hyderabad: The northern parts of Hyderabad are set to receive scattered but intense thunderstorms in the next two hours.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman, areas such as Medchal, Dundigal, Shamirpet, Keesara and other areas will witness rainfall later in the evening (Monday, February 23).

Kamareddy, Sircilla, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Rangareddy and Nagarkurnool districts might receive isolated spells of rain with intense thunderstorms. The storms are likely to move forward towards Siddipet, Medchal and Yadadri-Bhongir in a short while.

The Siddipet-Medchal belt will witness hailstorms, likely to move towards Jangaon and Yadadri-Bhongir. It is predicted to reach Hanmakonda and Bhadradri-Kothagudem in the next three hours.

IMD Hyderabad issues no alert for rains

Though the weather department has forecast hazy conditions, it has not issued any alert.

As per the department’s prediction, the hazy conditions are likely to prevail during morning or night hours till February 25.