Tiger pug marks spotted in Telangana village, residents on high alert

Hyderabad: Tiger pug marks were reportedly spotted at Gontlapet village creating panic among several neighbouring villages on Thursday, December 26.

Villages of Gontlapet, Erragunta, Bombayiguda, Pothepalli, Lodpalli, Kondapalli, Jaihindpur, Darogapalli, Agarguda and Ellur regions have been on high alert after forest officials discovered pug marks of the wild cat on the riverbed of a stream at Gontlapet village. The tiger has been moving in the Penchikalpet forest range for territory for the past few days.

Forest officials have started conducting awareness programmes informing villagers not to step into farms before 10 am. Villagers have been advised to move in groups and refrain from entering forest regions for firewood and other needs.

Also Read Telangana farmer injured in second tiger attack in 24 hours

On November 29, a young woman, Morle Laxmi, was mauled to death by a tiger while harvesting cotton crop at the Easgaon of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Within 24 hours, a farmer was attacked by the same tiger while working in the fields, in Sirpur T mandal.