Tiranga rally at Tank Bund honours success of Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: A massive Tiranga rally was organised at Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday, May 17, to pay tribute to the bravery of the Indian armed forces and highlight the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Hundreds of participants marched with the national flag in hand, creating a sea of tricolour across the stretch. Security arrangements were in place, and traffic diversions were managed to facilitate the peaceful conduct of the event.

The nationwide ten-day campaign, which began on May 13 and will continue till May 23, includes bike rallies, public gatherings, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and outreach activities in several towns and cities across India.

About Operation Sindoor

‘Operation Sindoor‘ was launched by the Indian government on May 7, following the brutal massacre of 25 tourists and one Kashmiri pony operator by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22.

