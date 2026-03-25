TMC bagged Muslim votes but did nothing for community: Owaisi in Kolkata

Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2026 11:50 am IST
War of words between Owaisi, BJP Over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Kolkata: Alleging that the TMC bagged Muslim votes but did nothing for the community, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, March 25, claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s politics helped the BJP grow in West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Owaisi claimed people of Bengal were suffocated, and his party has joined hands with Humayun Kabir‘s AJUP to provide the alternative they are looking for.

“Our alliance with Humayun Kabir is aimed at stopping the exploitation of weaker sections in West Bengal and empowering them,” said the Hyderabad MP.

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“Our alliance will also try to strengthen the political leadership of Muslims,” he added.

Owaisi claimed development of minorities is a big issue in the state.

Asked whether his party’s presence in West Bengal will help the BJP, he said, “People in a democracy are free to vote for the party of their choice.”

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Kabir, who floated the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) after being suspended by the TMC amid the controversy over his proposed Babri-style mosque in Murshidabad district, said the coalition will contest 182 seats in the assembly poll.

He claimed the coalition could emerge as a decisive player in government formation if the election produces a fractured mandate.

Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th March 2026 11:50 am IST

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