TN Assembly condoles Ajit Pawar’s demise

The House observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday, February 18, condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Immediately after the House met for the day’s proceedings, Speaker M Appavu read out the resolution condoling the demise of Pawar, national president of Nationalist Congress Party, who died in a plane crash near Baramati on January 28.

The Speaker made obituary references to former members of the Legislative Assembly: N Sundaram and K Lingamuthu and to the demise of S S Rajagopalan, educationist.

