TN CM Vijay to meet Congress leaders

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit TNCC headquarters here on Wednesday, May 13, afternoon, ahead of the crucial floor test the government is slated to face on May 13.

Congress spokesperson A Gopanna, in a statement, said Vijay will be meeting TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, AICC in-charge for TN, Girish Chodankar, AICC secretaries Suraj Hegde, Nivedith Alva and Congress party Legislative leader S Rajeshkumar at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the party’s headquarters.

Former TNCC presidents, central ministers, party MLAs and other senior leaders will also be present, he said.

Also Read CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops across TN

Secretariat sources also said Vijay is also likely to meet VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and Indian Union Muslim League (IMUL) leaders.

CM Vijay on Monday called on his predecessor, DMK president MK Stalin at the latter’s Alwarpet residence here. He also called on MDMK founder Vaiko, PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss and Tamil nationalist party, NTK’s chief Seeman at their respective residences here.