TN YouTuber held for flying drone disturbing rogue elephant ‘Arikomban’

Chennai: The Cumbum Police have arrested a YouTuber for flying drone leading to the disturbance of the rogue elephant, ‘Arikomban’ that was relocated from Chinnakanal in the Idukki district of Kerala.

Police found that the YouTuber had flown a drone near the agriculture farm where the elephant was standing.

When the elephant suddenly came out of the farmland, police, and forest officials found that a person from Cumbum had flown a drone above the elephant and this led to the elephant suddenly coming out of the farm land.

Tamil Nadu police have, however, not revealed the name of the YouTuber.