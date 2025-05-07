Toddler dies after being run over by car in Hyderabad

Police registered a case against the car driver for negligence causing death.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2025 12:09 pm IST
Representational photo of 4-yr-old girl who died at Hyderabad hospital after choking on peanuts.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A three-year-old toddler succumbed to injuries after being hit by a speeding car in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The tragic accident occurred at Madhura Nagar, Bachupally, when the toddler, Anil Kumar, wandered onto the road while playing near his home.

Details of the accident

Anil Kumar, son of a watchman working at Prashanthi Hills apartments, lived with his family in the basement of the building.

MS Creative School

The incident took place in the evening when the child reportedly strayed onto the main road. A recklessly driven car struck him.

Toddler rushed to hospital after car struck him in Hyderabad

Family members immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Also Read
Video: Karachi Bakery targeted in Vishakhapatnam amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Bachupally police registered a case against the car driver for negligence causing death.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic incident.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2025 12:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button