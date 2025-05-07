Toddler dies after being run over by car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A three-year-old toddler succumbed to injuries after being hit by a speeding car in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

The tragic accident occurred at Madhura Nagar, Bachupally, when the toddler, Anil Kumar, wandered onto the road while playing near his home.

Details of the accident

Anil Kumar, son of a watchman working at Prashanthi Hills apartments, lived with his family in the basement of the building.

The incident took place in the evening when the child reportedly strayed onto the main road. A recklessly driven car struck him.

Toddler rushed to hospital after car struck him in Hyderabad

Family members immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he later died during treatment.

The Bachupally police registered a case against the car driver for negligence causing death.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic incident.