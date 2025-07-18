Toddy sold in milk packets: 270 litres seized from Medchal hotel

In another incident, the officials raided a house and seized 20 liters of toddy being sold illegally.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 18th July 2025 6:24 pm IST
Toddy deaths in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: With the Excise and Prohibition Department officials cracking down on illegal and adulterated sale of toddy following recent deaths in the State, the sellers are finding novel ways to store and sell it.

In the latest case, the Excise and Prohibition Enforcement Team raided a hotel at Gundlapochampally in Ayodhyanagar in Medchal and, to their surprise, found toddy packed in sachets to resemble milk packets. The officials seized 270 litres of toddy from the hotel.

The sachets bearing the name SVS Company were packed like regular milk packets. The hotel owner refused to divulge details about the source of the toddy and was taken into custody. The officials are investigating.

MS Creative School

In another incident, the officials raided a house and seized 20 litres of toddy being sold illegally.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 18th July 2025 6:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button