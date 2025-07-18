Toddy sold in milk packets: 270 litres seized from Medchal hotel

Hyderabad: With the Excise and Prohibition Department officials cracking down on illegal and adulterated sale of toddy following recent deaths in the State, the sellers are finding novel ways to store and sell it.

In the latest case, the Excise and Prohibition Enforcement Team raided a hotel at Gundlapochampally in Ayodhyanagar in Medchal and, to their surprise, found toddy packed in sachets to resemble milk packets. The officials seized 270 litres of toddy from the hotel.

The sachets bearing the name SVS Company were packed like regular milk packets. The hotel owner refused to divulge details about the source of the toddy and was taken into custody. The officials are investigating.

In another incident, the officials raided a house and seized 20 litres of toddy being sold illegally.