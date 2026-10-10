Tolichowki: 8 held for trafficking, exploitation of minor girl

Hyderabad: The Tolichowki police have arrested eight persons in connection with the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor girl, registering a case under the POCSO Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA).

The arrests were made within 24 hours of the case being detected, police said.

According to the police, the incident came to light after the victim escaped from a brothel near Pillar No. 200 in Attapur on October 5 and returned home, where she narrated her ordeal to her family. A complaint was subsequently lodged with the Tolichowki police.

The investigation revealed that the girl was allegedly taken from Tolichowki on September 2 by Shaik Atif in an auto-rickshaw and dropped at Attapur as part of a pre-planned arrangement.

He allegedly handed her over to two women, Afreen alias Sana and Samreen Begum, who tried to lure her with promises of food and shelter before taking her to Sabiya Begum, the alleged organiser of the brothel.

Police alleged that Sabiya paid Rs 30,000 to Atif, Sana, and Samreen for handing over the girl. The amount was allegedly shared among them. The girl was subsequently forced into prostitution, where she was sexually exploited by multiple customers, according to the complaint.

When the victim sought permission to leave, Sabiya allegedly told her that the others had accepted money from her and that she was expected to continue engaging in prostitution to repay the amount. Three other accused persons, identified as Mohammed Nadeem, Md. Kaifuddin and Ali Bin Akram, allegedly facilitated customers and provided assistance in connection with the prostitution racket, police said.

The eight arrested persons have been identified as Shaik Atif, Sabiya Begum, Mohammed Hajimiya, Afreen alias Sana, Samreen Begum, Md. Nadeem, Md. Kaifuddin, and Ali Bin Akram. Police seized six mobile phones and the auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the POCSO Act and the ITPA. The accused were arrested on October 9 and are being produced before the court. Further investigation is underway to establish the individual roles of the accused and verify the financial transactions.