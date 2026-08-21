Toll-free number for prohibited lands receives 400 calls

Hyderabad: The toll-free number set up for registering grievances regarding prohibited lands in Telangana has received 400 calls in three days since its launch.

On Thursday, August 20, 116 complaints were received. With 23, the highest number of calls was received from Rangareddy district, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 17, and Sangareddy and Siddipet with 10 each.

According to a Times of India report, Yadagiri, a resident of Atmakur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, stated in his complaint that his 240-square-yard plot had been included in the prohibited properties list due to a legal dispute involving survey number 630.

Also Read Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hits back at Harish Rao

Yadgiri claimed that the whole survey number was placed under prohibited land despite just one plot being disputed.

Telangana Revenue Minister, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, held a teleconference with officials and asked them to treat every application received through the call centre as a responsibility and monitor them until the issue is resolved.

The minister reviewed the call centre set up to address 22A complaints, including the number and nature of calls received, their resolution, the issues generating the highest number of complaints, and the information being provided to callers.

Reddy also sought the status of applications and applications received from four districts.