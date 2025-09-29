Tollywood actress Sohani Kumari’s fiance dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Television actress Sohani Kumari’s fiance, Sawai Singh, died by suicide in his flat in Jubilee Hill on September 29.

Sawai Singh recorded a video before committing suicide, saying that he had made mistakes in his past that were troubling him.

On the day of the incident, Sawai Singh left for the office at 11 am, after which Sohani went out. When she returned to the flat, she found him hanging and immediately informed the police.

Sohani Kumari, who hails from Rajasthan, works in Tollywood films. She met Sawai Singh through Instagram. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship, and they got engaged in July last year. Since then, the couple had been living together in a rented apartment in Jubilee Hills Prashasan Nagar.

Sohani Kumari said that the police he was struggling to forget his former girlfriend and was also facing financial stress.

The police have recovered the video message and sent the body for post-mortem examination for further inquiry.