Hyderabad: Hollywood’s most popular actor, Tom Cruise, and the stunning Ana De Armas have been the talk of the town for months. Their whirlwind romance created a huge buzz across social media and entertainment circles, with fans fascinated by their chemistry and glamorous outings. From helicopter rides piloted by Tom himself to cozy getaways in London and Madrid, the couple’s relationship had all the makings of a Hollywood fairy tale. But now, the story has taken an unexpected turn.

The Breakup

According to The Sun, Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas have decided to end their relationship after less than nine months of dating. A source told the outlet, “Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends, but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realized they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”

The insider added that while “the spark had gone,” both stars have handled the breakup with maturity. They still enjoy each other’s company and have chosen to part ways on friendly terms.

Will It Affect Their Film Together?

The timing of the split surprised fans, especially since the duo was set to co-star in a supernatural thriller titled Deeper. Reports suggested the project might be delayed due to their changing personal equation. However, the source clarified, “She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together.” The pair were also planning to collaborate on another project titled Pressure.

Tom and Ana first went public earlier this year after being spotted holding hands during a Vermont getaway. They later attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration and an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium, further fueling media attention.

Ana De Armas, best known for her roles in Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Ballerina, previously dated actor Ben Affleck. For Tom Cruise, this was his first high-profile romance since his divorce from Katie Holmes.