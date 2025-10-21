‘Tomar bhaiya hai mera’: BJP student leader makes man kneel, displays class privilege

In a clear case of class privilege and sense of supremacy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) student leader Vikul Chaprana forced a man to kneel and apologise, as the Meerut police stood by, doing nothing.

A video of the raging Chaprana using expletive words, at times using his influence as a close associate of UP minister for energy and additional sources of energy, Somendra Tomar.

A video of the incident emerged on Tuesday, October 21, where he is heard saying, “Haat jodke haan, Somendra Tomar Bhaiya hai mera” (join your hands and do it (the apology), Somendra Tomar is my brother).

The incident was disturbing to witness for many, as the police were just standing and watching as Chaprana continued to assault the man verbally. Some called the incident a misuse of influence or “power of being associated with the ruling BJP party”.

Tomar represents the Meerut South constituency and Chaprana is known to be a close aide of him as a BJP youth leader.

Meanwhile, the Congress shared the video and called for the BJP student leader’s immediate arrest. “This is the true face of BJP—where leaders see themselves as kings and treat ordinary people like insects,” read its X post.

ये वीडियो देखिए 👇🏼



वीडियो में भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां दे रहा ये शख्स BJP नेता विकुल चपराना है।



सड़क पर कार को लेकर हुई छोटी सी नोक-झोंक में नेता जी इतना भड़क गए कि सामने वाले व्यक्ति को 👇🏼



• गंदी-गंदी गालियां दी

• जमीन पर नाक रगड़वाई

• घुटनों के बल लिटाकर माफी मंगवाई



(The copy has been updated with a reaction from Congress)