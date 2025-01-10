TOMCOM invites applications for driving jobs in Germany

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) invites applications for job opportunities as bus drivers in Germany.

The Telangana government-registered recruitment agency under the department of labour, employment training, and factory is looking for skilful drivers who could have remarkable opportunities to earn high salaries.

Eligibility for driving jobs in Germany

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

Candidates must have completed at least 10th grade.

Candidates must possess a Heavy Motor Vehicle license that is at least two years old.

Candidates should be aged between 24 and 40 years.

Candidates must achieve German language proficiency at the A2 level.

TOMCOM provides comprehensive German language training to help candidates meet the necessary language requirements.

Selected candidates can earn around Rs 2,18,000 per month and will be able to work in a safe and professional environment in Germany.

For more details about the driving job opportunities in Germany, candidates can visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or call at 9440052592, 8125251408, 9440049013, or 9440049645.

TOMCOM to train Telangana nurses for jobs in Germany

TOMCOM announced a special program aiming to train Telangana staff nurses in German language skills to secure employment at reputed hospitals in Germany.

The program, which will be available both online and offline, provides comprehensive German language training up to the B2 level. For the B1 and B2 levels, online trainees must attend in-person sessions.

TOMCOM is currently conducting interviews to select candidates for upcoming batches.

Eligibility to get recruited for nursing jobs in Germany

To be eligible for the nursing jobs, candidates need to satisfy the following criteria:

GNM/B.Sc Nursing from recognized colleges of Telangana Candidates must be between the ages of 21-38 years Professional/clinical work experience of 1-3 years

For jobs in Germany, candidates with language skills can also apply.

The selected candidates can work in Germany as nursing assistants after the successful completion of their B1 language training in India. Upon successful completion, candidates will be guaranteed jobs as staff nurses in Germany with salaries ranging from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per month.

For more details and to register for the interview, interested candidates can contact TOMCOM at the following numbers: 6302292450, 7901290580, or 6302322257.

What is TOMCOM?

TOMCOM is a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training, and Factories, Government of Telangana. Its specific mandate is to facilitate overseas placements for qualified skilled and semi-skilled workers from Telangana.

It has established partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries such as Australia, Canada, and countries in Europe such as Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania, the UK, and Gulf countries to make jobs abroad, available for jobseekers in Telangana.