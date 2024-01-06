Top 2 trending contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande OUT

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is inching closer to its finale and the excitement among viewers is reaching its peak. The housemates are giving their all to secure a spot in the grand finale, but two contestants, in particular, have become the talk of the town on social media.

They are — Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar.

Public Craze For Munawar Trends On Twitter

Munawar Faruqui has been a standout contestant since day one, capturing hearts with his strategic gameplay and also he has been in the spotlight for his personal reasons. ‘PUBLIC CRAZE FOR MUNAWAR’ has been trending on X with over 1.1 million tweets. Munawar has become a social media sensation. Many fans are already considering him a potential winner, given his consistent screen presence and popularity.

Abhishek Kumar Becomes Viewers’ Favourite

Abhishek Kumar, another strong contender, faced an exit recently due to a physical altercation with Samarth Jurel. However, the overwhelming demand from viewers and celebrities led to his comeback, showcasing his rising popularity. Abhishek is now being hailed as a finalist, and fans are eagerly anticipating his journey towards the finale. ‘Nation Supports Abhishek’ has been trending on X.

Ankita Lokhande’s Less Presence on X

Surprisingly, despite her strong fan base and expected easy entry into the finale, Ankita Lokhande is not making waves on social media. The focus seems to be entirely on Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar, who are dominating Twitter trends and discussions.

Rumours are circulating that the ultimate showdown for the Bigg Boss 17 title will be between Munawar and Abhishek. With both contestants enjoying immense support, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated finale. What’s your take? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.