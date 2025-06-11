Hyderabad: Celebrities and luxury cars go hand in hand, and some stars are true petrolheads who don’t even look at price tags when it comes to adding new wheels to their collection. Telugu stars are no exception, and among them, Ram Charan stands out for his ever-growing garage of luxe four-wheelers.

His love for swanky rides is no secret, and in the past few months, he has been spotted in some of the luxurious and most expensive cars in Hyderabad. Here’s a quick look at the top 3 jaw-dropping cars that currently rule his garage.

Ram Charan’s latest car collection 2025

1. Hyderabad’s First Rolls Royce Spectre – Rs 7.5 Cr

In July 2024, Ram Charan made headlines after bringing home Hyderabad’s very first Rolls Royce Spectre. The sleek black beauty, launched in India earlier that year, is worth a massive Rs 7.5 crore. He’s been spotted cruising in it with wife Upasana on multiple occasions, including airport appearances and on the streets of Hyderabad.

2. Lexus LM MPV – Rs 2.5 Cr

Not long after, the actor gifted himself another luxury ride — a Lexus LM MPV in August 2024. This premium car, which has quickly become a celebrity favorite, is known for its plush interiors, hybrid powertrain, and ultra-luxurious features. Priced around Rs 2.5 crore, it’s another standout addition to his lavish lineup.

3. BMW i7 Electric Sedan – Rs 2 Cr

Ram Charan’s latest toy is a stunning grey BMW i7, a premium electric sedan that boasts futuristic features and a head-turning design. Estimated between Rs 1.9 to Rs 2.05 crore, this EV was recently seen at Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding, where Ram and Upasana made a stylish arrival.

Upasana was also snapped in it at the National Breast Cancer Awareness event in Hyderabad on June 10.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently shooting for Peddi with director Buchi Babu Sana. A major schedule is underway in Hyderabad, and 30% of the shoot has already been wrapped. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.