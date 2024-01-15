Top 4 and top 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 17, as per fans’ choice

Mumbai: As the Bigg Boss 17 finale approaches, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch, with fans and viewers actively engaging in discussions, polls, and predictions about the potential finalists and winners. The most recent elimination saw Samarth Jurel bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house, leaving the top 8 contestants to battle it out for the coveted title.

Probable Top 4 Contestants

Amidst the buzz, discussions about the top 4 contestants are gaining momentum. According to opinions, polls, and viewer sentiments, the potential top 4 could include —

Munawar Faruqui

Mannara Chopra

Ankita Lokhande

Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 Top 2

Coming to the top 2 contestants, many viewers and fans seem to believe that the ultimate showdown will feature Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. However, some speculate that Ankita Lokhande, being a popular face in the TV industry, might pose a strong competition and potentially replace Abhishek Kumar in the top 2.

The speculation boils down to two possible scenarios: Munawar vs. Ankita or Munawar vs. Abhishek, with both scenarios having high chances, as per viewer opinions.

Munawar Faruqui To Win Bigg Boss 17?

Munawar Faruqui, with a massive fan base, is being hailed as a top contender and has emerged as a strong favourite to win the show.

However, the final outcome remains uncertain, and only time will reveal who will clinch the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. Let’s wait and watch!

What’s your take on top 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.