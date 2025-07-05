Hyderabad: Yumna Zaidi, one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in Pakistan, continues to reign hearts across borders. Known for her powerful performances in both romantic and socially driven stories, Yumna has carved a niche for herself with five Lux Style Awards and two Hum Awards to her name.

Her massive fan following not only spans Pakistan but also reaches India and other parts of the world, especially among Urdu and Hindi-speaking audiences.

While fans eagerly wait for her next announcement, Yumna was last seen in the 2024 legal drama Qarz-e-Jaan. Until she reveals her next big project, let’s take a look at some of her most iconic dramas that are a must-watch.

Top 6 Pakistani dramas of Yumna Zaidi

1. Tere Bin

This 2022 blockbuster, co-starring Wahaj Ali as Murtasim, became a cultural phenomenon. Yumna’s portrayal of Meerub won hearts globally, with the drama crossing over 4 billion views on YouTube, making it the most-watched Pakistani drama of all time.

2. Parizaad

Based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel, Parizaad was a masterpiece where Yumna shared the screen with big names like Ahmed Ali Akbar, Ushna Shah, and Nauman Ijaz. The show aired in 2021-22 and was a major critical and commercial success. Rumours of Parizaad 2 are already making rounds.

3. Sinf-e-Aahan

Directed by Nadeem Baig and backed by ISPR, this 2021-22 drama featured an ensemble cast including Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan. Yumna’s character in this women-empowering series received special praise and the drama became one of the most searched shows in Pakistan that year.

4. Pyaar Ke Sadqay

In this 2020 drama, Yumna played Mahjabeen opposite Bilal Abbas. The quirky yet emotional love story left fans teary-eyed and is considered one of her finest performances.

5. Ishq-e-Laa

A story blending spirituality, love, and self-discovery, Ishq-e-Laa starred Yumna alongside Sajal Aly and debutant Azaan Sami Khan. The show aired from October 2021 to June 2022 and gained a loyal audience for its deep narrative.

6. Qarz e Jaan

Yumna’s most recent drama (2024), Qarz-e-Jaan, saw her in the role of a lawyer tackling injustice and oppression. Starring Usama Khan and Nameer Khan, the show was praised for its strong message and gripping storyline.

While Yumna Zaidi is yet to announce her next big venture, her past performances continue to trend and remain binge-worthy. Which one’s your favourite Yumna drama? Let us know while we all wait to see what she surprises fans with next!