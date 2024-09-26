Top trending Pakistani actress to say goodbye to showbiz soon

Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry has produced numerous talented actors, and Laiba Khan is one of the rising stars who has quickly won the hearts of fans. Known for her roles in popular dramas like Do Bol, Tere Aany Se, and Baylagaam, Laiba is currently enjoying the success of her latest hit Kaffara, airing on Geo TV.

However, in a surprising revelation, Laiba said that her time in showbiz might soon come to an end.

In her recent appearance on Mazaq Raat, Laiba Khan opened up about her plans for the future and dropped a major bombshell for her fans. She revealed that acting was never her passion and that she was quite camera-shy before she started her career in the entertainment industry. The actress admitted that she initially planned to work in showbiz for just five years. Now, with five years completed, she is uncertain about how much longer she will continue acting.

She also mentioned her desire to settle down, stating that she wants to get married sooner rather than later.

Her candid remarks have left fans wondering whether Kaffara could be her final project and now possible exit from the industry has become a topic of discussion among her followers. Check out her interview here.