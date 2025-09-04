Traffic diversions in Cyberabad during Ganesh immersions from Sep 4 to 6

Hyderabad: In view of the immersion of Ganesh idols at various tanks/lakes in Cyberabad police commissionerate’s limits from September 4 to 6, the Cyberabad police commissionerate has imposed certain traffic restrictions to ensure smooth flow of traffic at the immersion sites and the surrounding roads.

IDL Tank immersions

The IDL Tank Road will be closed to all vehicles except Ganesh procession vehicles from IDL entrance to Rainbow Vista.

The traffic coming from Kukatpally Y Junction towards Madhapur via IDL Tank Road will be diverted towards JNTU, Forum Mall at IDL tank entrance, and then towards Hitech City, Madhapur.

Traffic coming from the Hitech City and Madhapur towards Kukatpally Y Junction will be diverted via 4th Phase KPHB Road No. 1, Remedy Hospital U-Turn, towards Kukatpally Y Junction.

Immersions at Pragati Nagar lake

The road from Srinivasa Steel to Three Monkeys Junction will be closed for general traffic from September 4 to 6.

The traffic coming from Gandi Maisamma and Pragathi Nagar towards JNTU will be diverted towards JNTU via Nizampet Village, 191 Sai No Colony Road and Nizampet Road at Pragathi Nagar. The traffic coming from JNTU towards Pragathi Nagar Colony will be diverted at Srinivasa Steel (Tulsinagar) via Konaseema Hotel Road, Kolan Raghava Reddy Gardens, Nizampet village and then towards Pragathinagar.

Heavy vehicles coming from Patancheruvu to Gangaram Lake in RC Puram will be diverted at BHEL Junction via Tara Nagar Market, Tellapur and Gopanpally.

Katta Maisamma tank in Jeedimetla

Heavy vehicles coming from Gandimaisamma X Road towards Balanagar will be diverted at Bahadurpally Junction. They will have to take a left turn towards Dhulapalli Village Junction, pass through JETL (Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Limited) and proceed towards Balanagar.

Heavy vehicles going from Balanagar towards Gandimaisamma will be diverted at Suraram Junction. They will have to take a left turn towards Suraram village, pass through Bowrampet Junction (Snake Park), and proceed towards Gandimaisamma Junction.

Pattikunta Tank in Rajendranagar

The road from Budvel Extension to Himayat Sagar toll gate will be closed for the general traffic.

➤Gachibowli to Aranghar, Durganagar, Chandrayangutta, L.B. Vehicles going towards Nagar from Exit-17 (NIRD–PDP) → Take a right turn at Exit-17 → Himayatsagar Road → Chennamma Hotel → HUDA Colony → Simplex → Satamrai → Gaganpahad → OKR Underbridge (right turn) → Kattedan → Durganagar → Proceed towards Chandrayangutta.

➤ Vehicles going towards Gachibowli from L.B. Nagar, Chandrayangutta via Aranghar Underpass–PDP, proceed directly towards Durganagar → Kattedan → OKR (left turn) → Gaganpahad → Satamrai → Simplex → Right turn in front of Shamshabad Vegetable Market → Kotwalguda Bridge (right turn) → HUDA Colony → Chennamma Hotel → Himayatsagar Bund Road → Exit-17 (left turn) → Proceed towards Gachibowli.

➤Vehicles and passengers travelling from Gachibowli towards Aranghar, Durganagar, Chandrayangutta, L.B. Nagar via ORR from Exit-17 should proceed to Exit-16 → Shamshabad → Satamrai → Gaganpahad → OKR Underbridge (right turn) → Kattedan → Durganagar → Chandrayangutta / L.B. Nagar.

Therefore, the people have been requested to consider the above traffic advisories, plan their commute accordingly, and cooperate with the traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic.