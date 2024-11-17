Tragic death of Indian family at US-Canada border; trial begins tomorrow

On November 18, the trial begins for two men accused of running a human smuggling network that led to the heartbreaking deaths of an Indian family near the US-Canada border.

In January 2022, Jagdish Patel, his wife Vaishaliben, and their two children—11-year-old Vihangi and three-year-old Dharmik—succumbed to subzero temperatures in their attempt to cross into the United States.

This devastating event not only revealed the dangers of illegal migration but also highlighted the growing risks faced by Indian families seeking a better life abroad.

Indian family’s heartbreaking journey to migrate to US

The Patel family was part of a group of 11 migrants walking through snow-covered fields during a near-moonless night. Their goal was to reach a van waiting in Minnesota. However, with temperatures dropping to a deadly -38 degrees Celsius, their inadequate clothing—jeans and rubber boots—left them vulnerable to the elements.

After trekking for over 11 hours, they became separated from the group. Tragically, their frozen bodies were discovered the next day on the Canadian side of the border. Jagdish Patel was found holding his youngest child, Dharmik, while Vaishaliben and Vihangi were discovered nearby.

Smuggling operation on trial

Federal prosecutors allege that the Patel family’s tragic journey was orchestrated by a human smuggling network led by Harshkumar Patel, nicknamed “Dirty Harry,” and Steve Shand. The network reportedly preyed on vulnerable families from Gujarat, charging up to USD 90,000 per person for illegal crossings into the United States.

Prosecutors claim Shand and Patel coordinated the family’s crossing, with Shand warning his Canadian associate to ensure the migrants were adequately dressed for the harsh winter conditions. Despite this, the family was ill-equipped for the deadly cold, leading to their untimely deaths.

The trial, set to begin tomorrow, seeks to bring accountability to a smuggling network accused of exploiting the hopes and desperation of Indian families. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Rising migration at US-Canada border

The Patel family’s tragedy is part of a larger trend of increasing migration attempts by Indian nationals at the US-Canada border. According to US Customs and Border Protection (US-CBP) data for fiscal year 2024, 90,415 Indians were apprehended while attempting illegal entry into the United States. Of these, 43,764 were caught at the northern border—a record number.

The surge in crossings is partly attributed to easier access to Canadian visitor visas, making the northern border a preferred route for smugglers.

The Patel family’s story underscores the human cost of illegal migration. Families often sell land or exhaust savings to fund perilous journeys, trusting smugglers to deliver them to safety. For many, these journeys end in heartbreak and tragedy.