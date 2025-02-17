Trains cancelled, delayed due to traffic block in Telangana

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled two trains and rescheduled (or delayed) two others due to a traffic block between Pembarti – Aler railway stations in Kazipet that fall on the Secunderabad division.

Trains cancelled

Train number 17659 scheduled to go from Secunderabad to Bhadrachalam on Monday, February 17 has been cancelled.

Similarly, train number 17660, scheduled to go from Bhadrachalam to Secuderaabad on Tuesday, February 18, has also been cancelled.

Trains delayed

Train number 22533 scheduled to go from Gorakhpur to Yesvantpur on Monday, February 17, has been delayed by 2 hours.

Train number 12286 scheduled to go from Nizamuddin to Secunderabad has been delayed by one and a half hours.