Transfers in revenue department, Hyderabad gets new district revenue officer

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, May 22, issued orders transferring 16 officers of the additional collector, special grade deputy collector and deputy collector ranks.

As per the order, Gattu Sandhya Rani, Additional Collector, currently serving as the Additional Collector (Revenue) for Warangal, has been transferred and posted as the Additional Collector (Revenue) for Nirmal.

In her place, L Kishore Kumar, Special Grade Deputy Collector, currently serving as the Additional Collector (Revenue) for Nirmal has been posted as the Additional Collector (Revenue) for Warangal.

D Nagarajamma, Special Grade Deputy Collector, currently serving as the Special Deputy Collector, (Land Acquisition) Unit-II, Siddipet, has been transferred and posted as the District Revenue Officer for Siddipet.

R Dasarath, currently deputed to the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, has been posted as the District Revenue Officer for Nalgonda.

Malathi Samudrala, currently serving as the Special Deputy Collector, (Land Acquisition), Industries, Medchal Malkajgiri, has been posted as the District Revenue Officer for Medchal Malkajgiri.

TAV Naga Lakshmi, currently deputed to Minorities Welfare Department as Member (Revenue), Telangana State Waqf Tribunal, has been posted as the District Revenue Officer for Mahabubabad.

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Rathod Ramesh, Deputy Collector, currently serving as Revenue Divisional Officer for Hanumakonda, has been posted as the District Revenue Officer for Nirmal.

Allam Nirmala has been appointed as the District Revenue Officer for Mahabubnagar. Meanwhile, Kanakam Swarna Latha has been appointed as the District Revenue Officer for Hyderabad.

Ch Rama Murthy has been appointed the District Revenue Officer for Khammam and RV Radha Bai has been appointed as the Revenue Divisional Officer for Ghnanpur Station.

Mohan Singh has been appointed as the Revenue Divisional Officer for Utnoor, Adilabad, while N Nirmala has been appointed as the Revenue Divisional Officer for Hanumakonda.