Hyderabad: A transformer explosion on the Malakpet-Nalgonda X Road, close to Hyderabad’s Chanchalguda caused a massive fire on Tuesday, January 7.

Upon receiving information, the fire personnel immediately reached the spot and doused the fire.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Transformer blast causes fire on Hyderabad's Chanchalguda Road pic.twitter.com/6MtBJrhHjk — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) January 7, 2025

Earlier, two individuals were charred to death on January 6 after a car caught fire at the Ghanpur service road in Ghatkesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a suburb of Hyderabad. One victim has been identified as Ram, 26, a wholesale cycle shop owner from Narapally. The other person remains unidentified.

On Sunday night, the Hotel Minerva Grand in Hyderabad’s Hamayathnagar caught fire. Fortunately, the commuters passing by the road flames were extinguished quickly.

The city recorded approximately 2,500 fire accidents this year while Telangana saw a total of 7,600 accidents resulting in over 200 fatalities and property losses worth Rs 822 crore, an official of the fire department told Siasat.com.

These incidents range from small apartment fires to commercial buildings, and transformer fires on Roads in Hyderabad among other things.

Speaking to Siasat.com, fire department officials attributed the cause of the fires across Hyderabad to neglect, faulty wiring, overuse of electrical appliances, and carelessness in storing flammable substances. “We try to respond as quickly as possible, but many people are unaware of what to do during a fire, often getting stuck in lifts. Some buildings fail to follow safety protocols, such as having emergency exit doors or a lack of fire extinguishers,” they added.